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The Abandoned Shih Chung Branch School by ianjb21
Photo 3541

The Abandoned Shih Chung Branch School

The Abandoned Shih Chung Branch School
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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