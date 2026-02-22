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Photo 3574
Fresh Fruit Hawker Jln Kuala Kangsa
Fresh Fruit Hawker Jln Kuala Kangsa
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
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Ian JB
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@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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Taken
24th April 2026 9:16am
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