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Roof decorations at the Goddess of Mercy Temple by ianjb21
Photo 3596

Roof decorations at the Goddess of Mercy Temple

Roof decorations at the Goddess of Mercy Temple
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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