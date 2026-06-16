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Photo 3688
Bridge between Seberang and Kuala Sepetang
Modern connecting Bridge between Seberang and Kuala Sepetang
16th June 2026
16th Jun 26
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Ian JB
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@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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Taken
25th June 2026 12:03pm
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