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New Masjid Kapitan Kelling Sign by ianjb21
Photo 3728

New Masjid Kapitan Kelling Sign

New Masjid Kapitan Kelling Sign
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
We are well into 2025, and I'm really looking forward to more travel within Malaysia, and beyond. Being an Expat living in Peninsular Malaysia. I...
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