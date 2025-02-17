Previous
Pirmas kartas didziojoj vonioj by icetiz
Klasikinis pirmadienis, nu dar visai snigo lauke ta reta proga, o vakare lakstem po pardes ledu, nes reikejo maza zmogu det i didele vonia
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Aistis

ace
@icetiz
