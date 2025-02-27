Previous
kai sedi nakti prie kompo ir geri gira by icetiz
kai sedi nakti prie kompo ir geri gira

nes sedejau visa diena ofise, tada apsikirpau, pazaidziau su vaiku, ir visi nuejo miegot. Nieko idomaus taip ir nenutiko
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Aistis

ace
@icetiz
