seimyniskas penktadienis by icetiz
Photo 2249

seimyniskas penktadienis

papietavau su ex kolega, o vakare piesem dalykus, valgem rizota ir tiek, o foto su visais seimos nariais
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Aistis

ace
@icetiz
