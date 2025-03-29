Previous
labai "gera" isvyka by icetiz
rytas normaliai, pavalgem mole ir varem, pakeliui kai kas nemiegojo, o tada lauke daug asaru ir nepasitenkinimas giminem
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Aistis

ace
@icetiz
