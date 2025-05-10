Previous
kiek daug visko vyksta by icetiz
kiek daug visko vyksta

Elzbietauskas nejo pietu miego, tai teko isvaryt visiem pirma karta is namu, buvo idomu, nes vienas vaikas prabudinejo piktas, o kitas niekur nejo ir nieko nedare
Aistis

ace
@icetiz
