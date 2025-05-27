Previous
valem dantis pries dantiste by icetiz
valem dantis pries dantiste

beveik visa diena su Elzbietausku, tvarkem reikalus, kartu nusmigom, o nusmige varem pagaliau i mega padukt
Aistis

ace
@icetiz
