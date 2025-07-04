Previous
tas nusipelnytas penktadienio alembas by icetiz
tas nusipelnytas penktadienio alembas

pabuvau sostinej matuotis masina ir paplepet su zmonem, o vakare picos ir drakonu kovos su vaikutais, ta proga pasidovanojau alembo
Aistis

