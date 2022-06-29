Previous
Bike trip by ideetje
Bike trip

This afternoon during a bike trip in the region of Arnhem I saw (from left to right): Valerian/Valeriaan, Ragwort/Jacobskruiskruid, Poppy/Klaproos and the Chamomile/Kamille.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands. I started my project...
