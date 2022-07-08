Previous
8: Lit by a window by ideetje
Photo 720

8: Lit by a window

Sunlight falls throug the window in frontdoor into the hal
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

ideetje

@ideetje
Hi, my name is Ina and I live with my husband in the district the Betuwe in the Netherlands.
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 8th, 2022  
