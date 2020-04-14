Previous
Next
Spring? by iicydiamonds
4 / 365

Spring?

Spring is slow this year, but photos show it's coming! Top is Mar 24, bottom is today. Same (ish) area - you can see the same spruce trees in the background. Definitely melting going on.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

iicydiamonds

@iicydiamonds
I have completed the 365 challenge once. After a break, I'm going to try again. I need a little motivation during this stay-at-home stuff. :)...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise