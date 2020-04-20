Previous
Jack rabbit by iicydiamonds
10 / 365

Jack rabbit

Cleo goes nuts when these guys settle in on the lawn under the window. He still hasn't fully shed his winter white.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

iicydiamonds

@iicydiamonds
I have completed the 365 challenge once. After a break, I'm going to try again. I need a little motivation during this stay-at-home stuff. :)...
2% complete

