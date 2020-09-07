Previous
Red rose by iicydiamonds
149 / 365

Red rose

Season is coming to a close, but not over yet. (Wish this was my flower.)
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

iicydiamonds

@iicydiamonds
I have completed the 365 challenge once. After a break, I'm going to try again. I need a little motivation during this stay-at-home stuff. :)...
40% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice
September 8th, 2020  
