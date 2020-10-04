Previous
Lois by iicydiamonds
175 / 365

Lois

4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

iicydiamonds

@iicydiamonds
I have completed the 365 challenge once. After a break, I'm going to try again. I need a little motivation during this stay-at-home stuff. :)...
47% complete

bkb in the city
I love this mural. Have you photographed any of the other Giants of Edmonton murals
October 5th, 2020  
