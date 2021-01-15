Previous
Christmas puppies by iicydiamonds
278 / 365

Christmas puppies

Okay, I know the season is over, but these guys are just so stinking cute, and they're still on display.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

iicydiamonds

@iicydiamonds
I have completed the 365 challenge once. After a break, I'm going to try again. I need a little motivation during this stay-at-home stuff. :)...
76% complete

