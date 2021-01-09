Previous
city hall by iiwi
294 / 365

city hall

I had to go to city hall.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
80% complete

