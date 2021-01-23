Previous
teadome by iiwi
teadome

Typical Dutch is the teadome. The rich drank their teas in these domes on their summer estates.
This one was build in 1889. After the family died the grounds became a strolling area. The dome was kept and has been restored lately.
