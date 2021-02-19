Previous
great white heron by iiwi
335 / 365

great white heron

A shot of my daily walk along the fields at the border of my neighbourhood. The great white heron is flying at theright of the picture.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
91% complete

View this month

Photo Details

