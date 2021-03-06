Previous
Next
totem by iiwi
347 / 365

totem

A new art project in my city are these totem poles of fable animals
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise