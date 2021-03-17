Previous
polling station by iiwi
358 / 365

polling station

It election day and this my polling station. This were actually the living quarters of the brethren of the Morovian church here since 1735. Men lived on this side, sisters on the opposite side.
17th March 2021

iiwi

