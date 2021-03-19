Sign up
beehives
Not the best picture in the world, but I did not know there were beekeepers in my city till I did this walk for a 365 picture. Taken form a distance to not disturb the colonies.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
iiwi
@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
