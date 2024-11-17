Previous
Memories of Summer by ikik
Memories of Summer

First snow Nov. 17
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Jackie Snider

@ikik
Jo ace
This is a great composition and I love the covering of snow
November 17th, 2024  
