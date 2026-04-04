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Curved Branch Over Stream
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4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Jackie Snider
@ikik
325
photos
13
followers
1
following
89% complete
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325
Photo Details
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0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R100
Taken
3rd April 2026 1:15pm
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#97
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2025/2026
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