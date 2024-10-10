Previous
OCCUPY- October words by illinilass
25 / 365

OCCUPY- October words

No one occupies these effigies. Cast Court at the V&A
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
6% complete

Islandgirl ace
Cool capture!
October 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Nifty image.
October 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
At least one of them remembered to take a book to read while they were lying there all day and night.
October 10th, 2024  
