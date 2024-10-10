Sign up
25 / 365
OCCUPY- October words
No one occupies these effigies. Cast Court at the V&A
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
7
3
2
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
7th October 2024 3:17pm
Public
occupy
oct24words
Islandgirl
ace
Cool capture!
October 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Nifty image.
October 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
At least one of them remembered to take a book to read while they were lying there all day and night.
October 10th, 2024
