Previous
CARDS by illinilass
38 / 365

CARDS

A favourite Christmas card from friends in Denmark. Several years old.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love it, so different and beautiful.
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
So unique! Did the little packages come with it?
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing card, does it fold?
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact