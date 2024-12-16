Previous
Next
WWYD by illinilass
42 / 365

WWYD

My first attempt at WWYD. Not sure this is what you want.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It looks very stormy.. Nice processing for the WWYD
December 19th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Looks good
December 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
December 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Very nice!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact