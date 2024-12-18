Previous
My collection of Christmas by illinilass
42 / 365

My collection of Christmas

Salt and pepper shakers.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Dorothy


@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca
How cool are they!
December 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How sweet!
December 18th, 2024  
essiesue
Nice collection. They are always nice to get out each year.
December 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
A very Christmassy family!
December 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely collection!
December 18th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Adorable - needs to have children watching!
December 18th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice collection
December 19th, 2024  
Corinne C
Such a cute collection!
December 19th, 2024  
