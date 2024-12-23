Sign up
Dancing, singing Christmas trees
Last night we went to the light show at one of our local parks.
23rd Dec 24
Dorothy
Tags
christmas
,
trees
Beverley
ace
How fun!!! Happy bold colours
December 23rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Looks good
December 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Looks like a fun night
December 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks cool
December 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024
