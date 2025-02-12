Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
46 / 365
Jewellery…not vintage
My collection of everyday necklaces. Which I only wear in cooler weather because otherwise it makes me to hot!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
944
photos
119
followers
157
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
240
653
241
242
654
46
655
243
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
12th February 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
necklaces
,
jewellery
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A lot of choices
February 13th, 2025
Diane Marie
So colorful!
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture! Looks like my closet with necklaces hanging from hooks. All of mine are over 25 years old - so they're all vintage. =)
February 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Wonderful collection!
February 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! That is a lot of necklaces!
February 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! You have quite a collection to choose from.
February 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close