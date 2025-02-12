Previous
Jewellery…not vintage by illinilass
46 / 365

Jewellery…not vintage

My collection of everyday necklaces. Which I only wear in cooler weather because otherwise it makes me to hot!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A lot of choices
February 13th, 2025  
Diane Marie
So colorful!
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely capture! Looks like my closet with necklaces hanging from hooks. All of mine are over 25 years old - so they're all vintage. =)
February 13th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Wonderful collection!
February 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! That is a lot of necklaces!
February 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! You have quite a collection to choose from.
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact