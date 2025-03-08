Previous
Illinois Symphony Orchestra by illinilass
Illinois Symphony Orchestra

Last night we attended a wonderful concert at Illinois State University to hear the “Magical Music of Harry Potter”.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
KV ace
Bet that was entertaining… lovely shot & nice venue.
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot of the orchestra!
March 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful music, the Harry Potter music quite something…
March 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I bet that was a great nights entertainment!
March 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
you've caught a wonderful shot of them in action.
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 9th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Nice! Where is “home” for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra?
March 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
How nice!
March 9th, 2025  
