Previous
48 / 365
Illinois Symphony Orchestra
Last night we attended a wonderful concert at Illinois State University to hear the “Magical Music of Harry Potter”.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
8
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
989
photos
123
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th March 2025 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harry
,
potter
,
illinois
,
symphony
,
isu
KV
ace
Bet that was entertaining… lovely shot & nice venue.
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot of the orchestra!
March 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful music, the Harry Potter music quite something…
March 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I bet that was a great nights entertainment!
March 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
you've caught a wonderful shot of them in action.
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 9th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Nice! Where is “home” for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra?
March 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
How nice!
March 9th, 2025
