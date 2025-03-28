Previous
A close up of the star magnolia bloom. by illinilass
51 / 365

A close up of the star magnolia bloom.

Rather weather beaten. It’s been very windy and we go from freezing to 80° F
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are amazing!
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact