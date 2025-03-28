Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
51 / 365
A close up of the star magnolia bloom.
Rather weather beaten. It’s been very windy and we go from freezing to 80° F
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1023
photos
123
followers
153
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
268
697
698
269
699
51
270
700
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th March 2025 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
star
,
magnolia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are amazing!
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close