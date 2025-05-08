Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
57 / 365
Blanche Hoschede Monet
Her are two of her works in a much plainer style.
Les Petites-Dalles. Painted on the Normandy coast 1884.
View of Rouen, 1900
View from their window when she and Jean lived in Rouen.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1093
photos
125
followers
152
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
738
739
290
291
740
292
741
57
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paintings
,
monet
,
blanche
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close