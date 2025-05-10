Sign up
59 / 365
Nash
An uncle had a few Nash cars, never one this fancy. Have no idea what year and until I got home and looked at the photo did I realise it has an RAC Badge!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1101
photos
125
followers
152
following
Tags
car
,
airport
,
illinois
,
canton
,
nash
,
ingersoll
Annie-Sue
ace
Never heard of this make, which always surprises me what with American films and tv, etc.
Very snazzy design! Looks roomy and comfy.
May 10th, 2025
