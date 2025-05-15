Sign up
60 / 365
Tribute to the Ukraine
My H-H, probably the only one for the month. My brain is not programmed to be aware.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1111
photos
126
followers
151
following
Tags
ukraine
,
half-half
,
mayhalf-2025
Mags
ace
Great colors!
May 15th, 2025
