Cruise In by illinilass
65 / 365

Cruise In

A few cars from last night’s cruise in. All types of vehicles represented.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice cars
June 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Great captures! I love the T-Bird!
June 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo some really beautiful cars… great fun…
June 21st, 2025  
Marj ace
A stellar lineup of nostalgia. Nice collage!
June 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Terrific collage! Love the T-bird!
June 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Tagging my grandson @colewallace He loves cars!
June 21st, 2025  
