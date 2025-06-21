Sign up
Cruise In
A few cars from last night’s cruise in. All types of vehicles represented.
21st June 2025
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
cars
in
collage
cruise
canton
bicentennial
Christine Sztukowski
Nice cars
June 21st, 2025
Mags
Great captures! I love the T-Bird!
June 21st, 2025
Beverley
Ooo some really beautiful cars… great fun…
June 21st, 2025
Marj
A stellar lineup of nostalgia. Nice collage!
June 21st, 2025
Barb
Terrific collage! Love the T-bird!
June 21st, 2025
Barb
Tagging my grandson
@colewallace
He loves cars!
June 21st, 2025
