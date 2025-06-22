Sign up
66 / 365
A few of the Fulton county farms that have been in the same family for over 150 years.
A very interesting display. I was very difficult to shoot because of the light reflection.
22nd June 2025
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
collage
farming
bicentennial
