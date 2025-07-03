Previous
Close up by illinilass
Close up

All my favourite colours!
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
July 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! I also love these colours - reminds me of a sandy beach and sea !
July 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful jewel tones! These were my mother's favorite colors as well.
July 4th, 2025  
