67 / 365
Close up
All my favourite colours!
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
4
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
sculpture
,
osf
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
July 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! I also love these colours - reminds me of a sandy beach and sea !
July 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful jewel tones! These were my mother's favorite colors as well.
July 4th, 2025
