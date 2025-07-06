Previous
Michelle is a very talented artist. by illinilass
Michelle is a very talented artist.

She drew the butter fly for me to paint whilst they made the coleslaw. I added the flower.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Dorothy


@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Shutterbug ace
Both images are beautiful.
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
art, food, family - what more could you want? :-)
July 6th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
You work well together…both beautiful.
July 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful Teamwork… very lovely
July 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford

Lovely!
Lovely!
July 6th, 2025  
