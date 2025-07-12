Previous
Whilst taking the photo of the bean field I looked closer by illinilass
70 / 365

Whilst taking the photo of the bean field I looked closer

And found on a couple of plants these Japanese Beetles munching away!
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Wretched creatures, but fabulous macro shot.
July 13th, 2025  
Marj ace
Heartbreaking to see this plant as their lunch.
July 13th, 2025  
