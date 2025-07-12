Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Whilst taking the photo of the bean field I looked closer
And found on a couple of plants these Japanese Beetles munching away!
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
japanese
,
field
,
bean
,
beetles
Mags
Wretched creatures, but fabulous macro shot.
July 13th, 2025
Marj
Heartbreaking to see this plant as their lunch.
July 13th, 2025
