72 / 365
July words-Junk
Junkyard
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
3
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
junk
,
july25words
Marj
ace
Wow ! These are really junkers.
July 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
An auto graveyard. I'll bet parts are salvaged here.
July 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those tyres look good tho - lots to use there still
July 29th, 2025
