Sister’s Day by illinilass
Sister’s Day

Since I only had two brothers much older than I, niece Becky is more like a sister though she’s 7 years younger. Luckily she recently moved back to Canton.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot of the two of you. And so nice that you now live in the same area.
August 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice capture.
August 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
It's great that you're like sisters
August 3rd, 2025  
GaryW
Nice sister portrait!
August 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photo
August 3rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Aww- sister, niece- you can see the family love here!
August 3rd, 2025  
