Some welcomed rain. by illinilass
75 / 365

Some welcomed rain.

Had a great thunderstorm this morning. 1.4” in the gauge. However, the humidity is 87%. Headache city for me! I’m staying inside.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Dorothy

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
KoalaGardens🐨
that's a lot of rain - it's been raining here for nearly a year, we are just so waterlogged!
August 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Welcome rain but I’m sure you could do without the humidity!
August 10th, 2025  
Beverley
Yikes that’s tricky… relax and look after yourself.
August 10th, 2025  
