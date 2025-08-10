Sign up
Previous
75 / 365
Some welcomed rain.
Had a great thunderstorm this morning. 1.4” in the gauge. However, the humidity is 87%. Headache city for me! I’m staying inside.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th August 2025 1:56pm
Tags
rain
,
humidity.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's a lot of rain - it's been raining here for nearly a year, we are just so waterlogged!
August 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Welcome rain but I'm sure you could do without the humidity!
August 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yikes that's tricky… relax and look after yourself.
August 10th, 2025
