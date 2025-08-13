Previous
The play we saw today in Chicago. by illinilass
The play we saw today in Chicago.

Sad and thought provoking. It was a musical but for me I would have enjoyed it more if it was only dialogue.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
I am not a fan of musicals but love the theatre, this is a new one for me.
August 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I've never heard of this, I'm not a fan of musicals
August 14th, 2025  
