Previous
76 / 365
The play we saw today in Chicago.
Sad and thought provoking. It was a musical but for me I would have enjoyed it more if it was only dialogue.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
0
Dorothy
Diana
ace
I am not a fan of musicals but love the theatre, this is a new one for me.
August 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I've never heard of this, I'm not a fan of musicals
August 14th, 2025
