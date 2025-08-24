Previous
Mary took this by illinilass
79 / 365

Mary took this

Of me, Nanc, Jackie
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh you beautiful ladies, I am so jealous of your outing together :-)
August 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wonderful ❤️
August 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid ladies captured nicely!
August 25th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely shot.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact