My lunch!!! by illinilass
80 / 365

My lunch!!!

Lobster roll, I ate all the lobster, most of these chips, cold slaw, none of the roll. I’ve eaten at the Eagle’s Nest several times before but it had been 9 years and still as delicious as the other times! Heaven!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

xbm ace
Very nice too.
August 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Looks good!
August 25th, 2025  
