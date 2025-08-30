Previous
My friends Sharon and Ed.

Known them for 45 years! Most of that time we haven’t lived close but have always kept in touch.
Mags ace
Great smiles!
August 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Priceless
August 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely photo of the three of you.
August 31st, 2025  
